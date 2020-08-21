New Courtside Report Details NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Features

Erick Boenisch, the executive producer for Visual Concepts on NBA 2K21, has released a new MyTEAM Courtside Report that focuses on the new features for the mode this year. First and foremost, Boenisch states that your NBA 2K21 MyTEAM will carry over from the current generation to the next generation when the title launches. All of your collection and progress including Domination, Triple Threat and all your VC will all be there. This is only for staying in the same family of consoles. So going from PS4 to Xbox Series X or vice versa means that the progress won’t carry over. Most importantly, there will be nothing you need to do and you can even go back and forth between generations if you need to.

MyTEAM Seasons will be a new way to play in NBA 2K21. Seasons will be free to everyone and there’s no paid component to it. Seasons will constantly evolve with either new content, new game features, or certain rewards. These will generally be around six weeks in length. Each Season will have players completing Daily, Weekly and Seasonal-based Agendas. All of this earns XP that will be used to raise the Season Level. Every time you level up, you are rewarded. If you reach the final level within a Season, you will earn the grand prize for that Season. The Season 1 grand prize will be a Pink Diamond Steph Curry.

The team is also adding Dynamic Domination Seasonal Updates. These will be new tiers to Domination and this will begin after the game ships. These will not be an every Season event, but new tiers will be added over the course of the lifespan of the game. The game will also feature new Boards updates in Triple Threat Online.

MyTEAM Limited is also a brand new MyTEAM mode for 2K21. Players can only participate in this mode on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of each week. Rules for the mode will be changing every single weekend. This will be an online 5v5 multiplayer mode where you will compete with other MyTEAM players. The Limited name comes in the form of restrictions for lineups that occur every weekend. For example, one weekend will have you competing against players that are below the age of 23. Another example would be that all players in your lineup must be a Ruby or lower.

Each weekend there’s a new Championship Ring up for grabs. If you obtain this ring, you will be rewarded with a prize. You can keep this prize or trade it in for a mystery prize. These may be better or worse then what you already have. After the final Limited event of the Season, you will trade in those Championship Rings for a tiered prize that is based on the amount you have.

Going to the opposite spectrum, MyTEAM Unlimited 2.0 returns and it has evolved. Unlimited will consists of nine leagues that you can play through before reaching the top. Each league consists of up to twelve games. In order to advance, you will need to meet a win criteria for the current league. If you can reach the Galaxy Opal tier an exclusive prize awaits if you can get into the final league.

The Exchange is also new this year and it allows you to turn in or exchange cards for prizes. The quality of the reward will dictate how much effort is required to complete the Exchange. For example, the Exchange may require a PG rated 90 or higher to earn a higher rated player. Some cards may also look basic on the surface, but there are future plans for that card.

Badge cards also return and in 2K21 you can add and upgrade Badges. These will range from Bronze to Hall of Fame. Evolution cards will now branch and allow players to make new decisions that will make their players unique. Hall of Fame badges will be very rare, but each badge will be upgraded starting with Bronze to Silver, then Gold and on to Hall of Fame. There will also be a number of new badges once the next gen version of the game releases due to the different style of gameplay.

The IDOLS Series of cards will be replacing last year’s PRIME series as the top cards. This will feature some of the NBA’s most memorable players with a healthy mix of present vs. past. These will debut in September and will feature the first pullable Pink Diamond for this year. The first IDOL was missing in action for NBA 2K20. These will be spread across fifteen releases. You can read the full blog here. The NBA 2K21 demo will release on August 24 and the game will launch on September 4.