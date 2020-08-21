New Post-Game Added to Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered

Those who managed to fight their way through to the ending of the original Crystal Chronicles know that there wasn’t much to do afterwards. Fortunately the Remastered Edition decided to change that up by adding thirteen entirely new dungeons that are more challenging and offer fantastic rewards.

This will keep players going for even longer to gather and craft new gear to become even stronger caravan warriors. In addition to this the official Final Fantasy blog did a fantastic commemorative interview with the producer, director and art lead for the title to celebrate the upcoming release. They discuss making Crystal Chronicles unique, decided on the unique 4-player element on GameCube and even how the unique species came to be among other things.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition launches on August 27 for PS4, Switch, iOS and Android. Check out the full commemorative interview here.