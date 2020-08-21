New Super Lucky’s Tale Hits PS4, Xbox One, PC

New Super Lucky’s Tale has an interesting story behind it. Originally a VR hit as Lucky’s Tale, it later hit the Xbox One as Lucky’s Tale with revamped graphics and more polish. That version still wasn’t quite what it needed to be though, and the Switch release saw so many improvements made that it was retooled as New Super Lucky’s Tale – where the game got rave reviews. Now, after a period of exclusivity, New Super Lucky’s Tale is set for a wider release on the Xbox One and PS4. This means that it will now be available on all consoles, and the PC via the Microsoft Store, Epic Games Store, and Steam as well. Xbox Game Pass users can download the game now as part of their membership, while Game Pass Ultimate users can enjoy the game on both PC and Xbox One.