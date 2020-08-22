NHL 21 Will Premiere This Monday

EA Sports has announced the next incarnation of its hockey series NHL 21 will officially be announced Monday. The team has confirmed there will be no next generation title this year, so the focus has been on the current generation. You can view the reveal here at 8 AM PST on Monday morning. The team also put together a teaser video and it seems that Be A Pro, the career-based mode that hasn’t really been updated in quite a while, may be getting the focus this year. There is also no official release date yet for the game. You can view the teaser below.