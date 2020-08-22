Outbreak: The New Nightmare Coming to PS4

If you were a fan of the original Resident Evil Outbreak titles, this new title by Drop Dead Studios might be up your alley. Resident Evil Outbreak was one of the pioneers of online console games as it didn’t follow the traditional formula of the titles at the time. With no voice chat, you would cooperatively work with up to four people to solve puzzles and escape the city. This new game is inspired by these titles, and it is called Outbreak: The New Nightmare. This will play much like the original Outbreak games, but will include deeper detail and modernized graphics. You can check out the trailer below.