WB Games Announces Gotham Knights

WB Games, WB Games Montreal, and DC today announced Gotham Knights for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

WB Games Montreal today revealed their long in-development Batman project, Gotham Knights. An open-world action-RPG title, Gotham Knights is a new story not tied to the Arkham games. Players take on the roles of Batman’s allies as they battle to protect Gotham City. It’s coming to next-gen, current-gen, and PC sometime in 2021.

Gotham Knights picks up following the death of Batman. Players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as they rise up to become the new protectors of Gotham City. Solve mysteries and defeat notorious villains to save Gotham from falling into a pit of chaos. Players can enjoy the solo or as a two-play cooperative experience.

“With Gotham Knights, the team at Warner Bros. Games Montréal is bringing the Batman Family of characters to life in a unique way to delight both fans and new players,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “As we embark on a new era of interactive storytelling, our development team has been diligently working to create a new, in-depth experience within DC’s Batman Universe.” “The team is thrilled to announce Gotham Knights and share our work in bringing a different story of the DC Super Heroes to the forefront,” said Patrick Redding, Creative Director, Warner Bros. Games Montréal. “We’re looking forward to fans playing and enjoying a lot of action as this new guard of strong DC Super Heroes in Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, while solving an original mystery set against a living, breathing Gotham City.”

Gotham Knights splits Gotham City into five boroughs. Each of the four characters has a variety of traversal options to get through the city. This also includes vehicles like the Batcycle. Likewise, each character has a unique way to play with a suite of weaponry and gear at their disposal. Players also get to face off against famous villains from Batman’s rogue’s gallery. The trailer confirms that Mr. Freeze is one such villain.

Gotham Knights launches sometime in 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.