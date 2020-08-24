A Summer’s End Soundtrack Now Available

A Summer’s End – Hong Kong 1986 might just be the best visual novel released this year. This is thanks to the game’s impeccable storytelling, visuals and soundtrack.

Until now, there was no easy way to listen to the tracks aside from leaving the game open for hours on end. Now you can finally buy the soundtrack! It is available on both Steam and itch.io for $9.99.

There are 24 tracks included. Note that there are a few songs not included in the package. The missing few songs are “Eighties,” “Smooth Funk,” “Italo Disco 80s” and Timecop1983’s “Dreams.”