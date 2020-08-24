Alex Ovechkin is NHL 21 Cover Athlete, Launches in October

Details arose for the upcoming NHL 21 today as the cover athlete, release date and gameplay data was revealed. Alex Ovechkin will be gracing the cover of NHL 21 and he may just be the first two-time cover athlete for a franchise. He also was on the cover of NHL 07. “It’s a huge honor to be on the cover of NHL 21 for the second cover in my career,” said Alex Ovechkin “More importantly, I’m glad I’m looking just as good on the cover this year as I did in 2007!!!”

After a long hiatus, the career-focus Be A Pro will be getting an overhaul in NHL 21. It will expand the narrative and allow players to live the life of a NHL player both on and off the ice. Get noticed by the league, get drafted first on draft day, make your way to the top line of a NHL team on the way to a Stanley Cup. “Our community has been asking for an invigorating Be A Pro experience that puts them in the same spotlight as their favorite NHL stars, like Alex Ovechkin,” said Sean Ramjagsingh, Executive Producer of NHL 21. “Ovechkin’s gameplay legacy, on and off the ice, is helping us to bring the next generation of EA SPORTS NHL gameplay to life with NHL 21.”

Gameplay will be smarter, faster and flashier in NHL 21. The amazing lacrosse goal from Andrei Svechnikov will be in the game. The game will feature a plethora of superstar-inspired moves along with better puck play on both sides of the ice. To counter this, goalies will have improved positioning and desperation moves to shut you down.

HUT will return with a more streamlined version known as HUT Rush. Players can still create their fantasy team and go online and play each other. This will include a scoring system that rewards skill and creativity. CHEL will also return with new ranked seasons so players can unlock new gear. Playing in either ONES, THREES, Drop-in or Clubs, players can personify themselves and stand out in EASHL. Franchise Mode is also upping the pressure for the Trade Deadline. Are you a buyer or a seller? The game will keep you up to date as you track players to help get you to the next level or build for the future.

If players pre-order the title, it will include a lot of in-game content. The NHL 21 Great Eight Edition offers fans up to 10 HUT Diamond Player Choice Packs, HUT Synergy Veteran Choice Pack, HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack, three Days Early Access, Be A Pro XP Boost and Bonus Trait and Specialization Points and five Unlocked World of Chel Hockey Bags. NHL 21 will also offer a Veteran Bonus by rewarding up to 10 HUT loyalty reward packs based on the player’s ownership of the past three NHL titles. NHL 21 launches on October 16 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out the gameplay reveal below.