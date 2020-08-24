eFootball PES 2021Season Update To Feature Messi, Ronaldo as Cover Athletes

Konami has announced that its upcoming soccer title, eFootball PES 2021 Season Update will feature the two biggest names worldwide on the cover. FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo will join Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and FC Bayern’s Alphonso Davies on the cover this year. Davies just won UEFA Champion’s League title with FC Bayern as the cover symbolizes both the history and future of soccer worldwide. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update will launch in both physical and digital editions on September 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can pre-order here and also save 20% if you own PES 2020.