GOG Offers Up Savings and Serious Sam Free

A new massive GOG sale is upon us, and it provides massive savings alongside a free game in Serious Sam: The First Encounter. There are a slew of featured sales, focusing on older games, indie games, and RPGs alongside over 1,500 total deals. Some of the biggest savings include Batman – Telltale Series getting a 50% discount bringing it to $7.49. The same deal applies to its follow-up The Enemy Within, and the Shadows Edition offers up a film noir look of both games for $14.99. There are some great hidden gem deals here, like Project Warlock on sale for $4.79 – allowing for a more modern take on a mid-’90s influenced FPS games. Those seeking a 3D thrill or two can enjoy the Prince of Persia sale – slashing prices on four of the franchise’s best entries.