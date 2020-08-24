Warframe Expands with the Heart of Deimos Today

The third open world expansion for Warframe, Heart of Deimos, officially launches today. In it, players will be taking their warframes to the infested moon of Deimos. There is a secret resting in its dark heart, and players are going to more than just fight their way there in order to reveal it.

Heart of Deimos adds a new, player-created warframe called “Xaku.” One of the first things player will want to do upon arriving on Deimos is track down its fragments and unleash its void-based power. Players can also look forward to more warframe upgrade options via the Helminth system.

Warframe: Heart of Deimos is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch