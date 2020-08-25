Descenders Now Available on PlayStation 4

After a year and a half of success on other platforms, the downhill freeriding bicycle game Descenders is finally available on the PlayStation 4. You’ll be challenged by jumps, slopes and hills as you race down down a mountain facing off with other riders. The game’s prodecural generation helps ensure that no two runs are ever the same. It’s a challenging, but fun romp that is perfect for anyone who loves bike-based classics and enjoys getting better at something gratually. Descenders is available now on Steam, Xbox One (where Game Pass users can also enjoy it), the Microsoft Store for PC (where you can enjoy it with Game Pass for PC or Ultimate), and finally on the PS4 where PS+ users can enjoy a discount taking it to $22.49.