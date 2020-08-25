Logitech Introduces Color Collection, New G733 LIGHTSPEED Headset

Logitech has had a long line of varying gaming peripherals on the market for some time. While RGB is all the buzz, Logitech is once again thinking outside of the box for its designs. Whether it be a headset, keyboard or mouse, the hardware developer wants to add color options outside of just black with RGB elements. Logitech is adding the Color Collection to a few of its peripherals with some accessories on the side, including a new headset. It is easy to say that streamers will garner some more attention with some of these accessories.

“As gaming becomes a bigger part of pop culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamers’ identity,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “With that in mind we set out to design a collection of high-performance gaming gear in a fun and colorful way.”

The hardware that is the focal point of this movement is the new G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. While black remains a color option with its traces of RGB on the front of the ear cups, the headset is also available in white, blue and lilac (purple). The G733 weighs in at only 278g and comes armed with Pro-G audio drivers and nearly 30 hours of battery life. What makes this headset unique outside of the color options are the accessories. The headset comes with a reversible suspension headband that is offered in different colors. The default color for the lilac headset is called Lime Glitch, which is a combination of lime green, yellow and purple with a digital design. Meanwhile, Purple Glitch will accompany the white headset, Mint Glitch with the blue and black with the black. Players can purchase various headbands for $9.99 with Orange Vector as a separate option that doesn’t come with any of the headsets. These are quick and easy to swap out, as well.

The G733 LIGHTSPEED will come equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear cups for comfort with a R and L printed on the interior. With a detachable mic, the headset should be fairly elusive. The other accessory outside of the headband are new mic covers. These unique accessories will allow for some personal expression. These covers will be available for $9.99 and are actually compatible with most Logitech mic’s. The pack includes a blue heart, yellow star, pink lips, purple thumbs up and a mint mustache. Both the headbands and mic covers will start to ship in September. The G733 LIGHTSPEED with detachable Blue VO!CE compatible mic and front-facing RGB will also begin to ship in September and retail for $129.99.

“We set out to design a full-featured headset that lets people show off their personalities,” said Tiffany Beers, head of audio engineering at Logitech G. “The G733 and available accessories do just that. It’s a reliable, high quality gaming headset that fits with your environment and lets you display your individual expression without compromising on technology.”

Three other peripherals will be getting the color treatment. The G203 Gaming Mouse is a wired and affordable gaming mouse complete with RGB that will also be available in black, white, blue or lilac. This retails for $39.99 and will also ship in September. The G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse will also be available in those colors for $59.99. Lastly, Logitech’s recent tenkeyless keyboard the G915 TKL LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Keyboard will only be available in black or white and retails for $229.99. Check out some photos below.