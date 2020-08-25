Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Demo to Appear at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Geoff Keighley and Insomniac Games today confirmed that a new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart demo will appear during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

While Sony has been extremely quiet on the news front for PS5, its developers haven’t. With Gamescom kicking off virtually this week, the Opening Night Live stream is the perfect place to show off some new PS5 gameplay. Thankfully, Insomniac Games is stepping up to the plate with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Announced during the PS5 reveal showcase in June, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the most impressive demo at that event. Showcasing enhanced visuals, particle effects, and next-gen visual enhancements like ray-tracing, Insomniac’s platformer was a true showcase for what PS5 can do. Hopefully, it can wow again during Opening Night Live.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart currently has no release date or window yet. Be sure to tune in on Thursday for the latest news regarding the title.