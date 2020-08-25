Reunite the Team with Marvel’s Avengers’ Launch Trailer

After an initial reveal back at last year’s E3 and a delay at the beginning of this year, Crystal Dynamics’ adaptation of the highly popular squad of Marvel heroes is nearly ready for release.

Set five years after a deadly explosion that rocks San Francisco and kills Captain America, Marvel’s Avengers tells the tale of a young Kamala Khan attempting to reunite the remaining heroes to take on the robotic corporation AIM and their evil ambitions. To herald the upcoming release, Square Enix has put out the launch trailer below which shows a taste of the four player co-op superhero adventure that will be available on September 4 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions to follow later this year.