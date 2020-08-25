The Legend of the Mystical Ninja Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja was an awesome, if overlooked, game on the Super Nintendo. If you love that game, or the entire franchise, you won’t want to miss out on this new record.

Ship to Shore PhoneCo. has just opened pre-orders for their The Legend of the Mystical Ninja vinyl. It’s a two disc set with 72 tracks in total! The soundtrack is housed within a diecut gatefold jacket.

The discs themselves come in a mixed red and white coloration. The soundtrack costs $40 and is up for pre-order now.