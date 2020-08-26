Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Announced for Consoles, PC

Surios’ Big Rumble Boxing franchise has gained a nice reputation on the mobile front, and the time has come for it to make its mobile debut. With the Rocky license in tow, players will be able to enjoy not only playing as Adonis Creed, but also Rocky Balboa, Clubber Lang, Ivan Drago, and Victor Drago – among others. The game will feature not only boxing ring fights, but also street fights and can hone your skills in montage-style segments. Local multiplayer will be featured and offer up some one-on-one thrills when Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is released on the Xbox One, PC, PS4, and Switch in the spring of 2021. The game does have its own eShop listing now – so if you want, you can wishlist it.