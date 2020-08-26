Black Ops Cold War Gets Price Increase for Next-Gen, Activision Confirm

Following in the not-so-pleasant footsteps of fellow publisher 2K, Activision have confirmed that the next-gen versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, will see a price increase compared to their current-gen counterparts. Alongside today’s slew of new details pertaining to the game itself, the pre-order page for the game’s digital version shows that the game’s “Cross-Gen Bundle” as it’s described, will see consumers charged a cent short of $70.

In Black Ops Cold War’s case, the $70 allows access to both the current-gen version (in this case the PS4 iteration) as well as the upcoming PS5 version. So depending on how you look at it, it’s either $70 for two versions of the same game, or a $10 charge to upgrade to the next-gen version. Whether or not Activision will adapt this price increase for the remainder of their other licenses and IP’s, is unclear. As is the question on whether or not this will only speed up a more widespread adapting of $70 as the new standard price for video games in the US. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on PS4, Xbox One & PC on November 13 — both PS5 & Xbox Series X versions are planned to launch alongside their respective consoles, this holiday.