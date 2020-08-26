Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Single Player Revealed, Multiplayer Coming Soon

Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision today formally unveiled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s single player experience.

Call of Duty: Black Ops is back, and got its full reveal during an in-game event in Warzone. The event saw players uncover a list of clues to find a new weapon blueprint and ultimately unlock the first trailer for the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes place in 1981 and continues the story of the original Black Ops. Players will get to experience the game this November on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are also planned for those console’s launches.

Treyarch also confirmed some multiplayer details. The game will feature cross-play across the current-gen and next-gen systems. The Battle Pass system returns, as does the promise of free post-launch content, including multiplayer maps, Zombies experiences, and in-game community events. The full multiplayer reveal takes on September 9.

We also got confirmation that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will not offer a free next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you want to get the upgrade, you’ll have to pay $69.99 for the Cross-Gen Bundle, or $89.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and eventually on PS5 and Xbox Series X. To learn more about the game, check out our preview.