Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Coming to Consoles

The Cobra Kai series was a big hit on YouTube Premium when it first launched two years ago, and two days ahead of those seasons hitting Netflix, an all-new Cobra Kai video game is set for release. A new side-scrolling beat’em up is set to come out on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the coming months. It will feature a two-sided tale from both the Miyagi-Do dojo and their Cobra Kai rivals. There are two campaigns to enjoy and beating both sides will wind up showcasing the final ending. The show’s cast will be featured as voice actors, while a cartoony cel shaded art style will be used over 3D models to create a look not unlike the one used in Double Dragon Neon. If you’re a fan of brawlers, this one shows quite a bit of promise and looks to be worth checking out when it hits all consoles on October 27 in physical and digital formats.