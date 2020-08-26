Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend Announced For Switch

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the SaGa series, Square Enix announced that the first three games in the SaGa series will be coming to Nintendo Switch digitally on December 15. These titles were originally released in the US under the names The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II and Final Fantasy Legend III on the original Game Boy. These 8-bit classics will enjoy some quality of life improvements that include character speed boosts, adjustable screen magnification, retro display mode and new commemorative music and illustrations. Additional features include a special anniversary song, 8 different in-game wallpapers and the choice to play with either Japanese or English text. Because The Final Fantasy Legend was the first RPG created for Game Boy, players will be able to detach the Joy-Con controllers and hold the console vertically and use on screen buttons to replicate the original Game Boy system experience. Pre-orders are available from the Nintendo e-Shop.