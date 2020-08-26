Dance to 39 New Songs in the Second Cadence of Hyrule DLC Pack

Part two of the three piece DLC set for Cadence of Hyrule is now available, complete with a variety of new music to listen to. These songs range from all throughout the Zelda series, so players will get some great new songs to tickle their ears as they hack their way across Hyrule. It may take a while to stumble across them all, but it’s always great to hear some new remixes of classic Zelda tunes.

DLC Pack 2 for Cadence of Hyrule is available now. Check out the official tweet from Nintendo below: