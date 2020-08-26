New Details Emerge About Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

This past spring, Melody of Memory was announced as the latest Kingdom Hearts game. It’s a rhythm game with forward-running stages and boss battles that wold be right at home with the 3DS’ Final Fantasy Theatrythm. Nintendo’s mini-Direct revealed that the Switch version will also have a free-for-all mode with 8-player support, and a new story chapter will be featured. Songs from not only the Kingdom Hearts series, but also franchises within the series will be featured – including Frozen and its classic “Let it Go” song. The game releases on November 13 for all platforms and looks like a must-buy for franchise fans, or even just rhythm game fans who enjoy fun music.