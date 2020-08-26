Sega Announces Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris was one of the best puzzle gaming experiences in recent memory – and one that was seemingly never going to get an international release due to rights issues. Luckily, those were overcome and now owners of all game consoles and PCs have been able to enjoy this mash-up of two of the greatest puzzle gaming franchises ever. Today, Sega announced that a sequel is in the works that will add more characters to the mix and change the experience up.

They’ll have different skills – so some may encase blocks in ice to keep them in place, while others will ice skate their way through rows. The game will hit the Xbox One, Xbox One Series X, PlayStation 4, and Switch on December 8. A PS5 version will be released during the Holiday 2020 period and a Steam version will follow that at some point. It looks promising and should deliver even more puzzle gaming fun.