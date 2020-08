The long-running Taiko No Tetsujin series has been providing music-playing thrills for decades, and has even been included in the Yakuza series as a mini-game. Now the franchise’s Rhythmic Adventure RPGs will be featured on the Switch. You’ll solve mysteries and battle enemies in rhythm battles using taiko drums. You can create a party full of over 250 monster types, and can even just play it in rhythm mode if you want. This two pack of RPG fun will come to the switch in the Winter of 2020.