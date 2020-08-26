World of Tank Blitz Now Available on Switch

Some big names were featured in Nintendo’s mini showcase today and among them was World of Tank Blitz. The popular title has amassed millions of downloads across various platforms and it’s not coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Roll through various terrains and environments, including outer space, to blast enemy tanks to smithereens. You are part of a team in 7v7 online combat. There are tanks to choose from based on real machines from around the world and each one can be customized using research. World of Tank Blitz also features various modes and tournaments to keep gameplay fresh.

Check out the launch trailer below and learn more about the game on the official website. Have a blast in World of Tank Blitz.