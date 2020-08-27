Activision Drops First Story Cutscene for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Raven Software, Treyarch, and Activision today dropped the first cutscene from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

While Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 didn’t have a campaign, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War really wants players to know it does have one. While yesterday’s reveal promised that multiplayer news is coming, it ultimately focused most on the single player campaign. That focus continued today during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live. During the stream, Raven Software showcased a cutscene from the campaign.

The trailer takes place in January 1981 at the CIA Headquarters. Jason Hudson is briefing President Reagan on an imminent threat posed by Soviet agent Perseus. The cutscene confirms the return of Black Ops favorites Woods, Hudson, and Mason. It also gives players a good look at new character, Russell Adler.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and eventually on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Be sure to check out our preview of Black Ops Cold War to learn more about the title.