Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition Launching in October

Age of Empires is a staple series in the RTS genre and one of its greatest installments is receiving a huge upgrade. Age of Empires III was just announced to get a Definitive Edition full of completely overhauled graphics to be shown off in 4K Ultra HD.

The announcement trailer gives us a look at the beautiful designs for buildings, troops, ships and more. Players will get to experience two new modes, historical battles and war missions, on top of classic campaign and free play. A pair of civilizations are also added– Inca and Swedes. Not only has the visuals been upgraded but the sound effects and audio are given a boost. Plus, it will feature cross-platform multiplayer for you to team up.

Check out the reveal below and pre-order now for Windows, Steam or pre-install with Xbox Game Pass on PC. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition launches October 15.