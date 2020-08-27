Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One Gets First Gameplay Trailer

id Software and Bethesda Softworks today dropped the first trailer for their first Doom expansion, The Ancient Gods, Part One.

Doom Eternal’s first story expansion is right around the corner, and the first trailer is here. Presented during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, the trailer is stuffed to the brim with gameplay, new enemies, and slick takedowns.

The Ancient Gods, Part One takes place after the events of the main game. The death of the Khan Maykr created an imbalance of power that threatens all of creation. With the aid of an ally, the Doom Slayer must head back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One launches October 20 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Doom Eternal are currently in development.