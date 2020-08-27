Fly Behind Enemy Lines in Star Wars: Squadrons

Motive Studios and EA today released a look at a new mission in Star Wars: Squadrons, one that takes players behind enemy lines.

Star Wars: Squadrons not only allows players to step into the cockpit of the New Republic, but also those of the crumbling Empire. Taking place after the events of Return of the Jedi, Squadrons tells a new tale from both perspectives. The Republic’s classified Project Starhawk is a tipping point in the Galactic Civil War. It’s up to the ace pilots of the New Republic and Empire to help determine its outcome.

This mission focuses on the Imperial faction. The team must fly behind enemy lines to extract an allied spy with intelligence on the secretive project. Getting in and getting out safely with that intelligence is of utmost importance to the Empire’s crumbling cause.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches October 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game can be played entirely in VR on PS4 and PC.