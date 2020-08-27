Get an Extended Look at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games today dropped an extended gameplay demo for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Insomniac’s next entry in their beloved Ratchet & Clank series stole the show during the PS5 reveal showcase. Not only did the game look great in its own right, but also gave us our best look at what to expect from next-gen. From the quick-hopping between worlds, the ray-traced reflections, and high resolution textures and effects, Rift Apart was quite the looker. Today, we got to see even more of the game.

Appearing at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, Insomniac Games showcased an extended version of the June demo. This version showcase more cutscenes, environments, and gameplay mechanics. Of course, it’s still a great example of what developers can do with PS5.

While we don’t have a release date, Insomniac Games did confirm that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will arrive sometime within the launch window. Their other title, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is expected to be a launch title. Still no word on pricing or the release date for PS5.