Hotshot Racing Release Header

Hotshot Racing’s Colorful Low-Poly Stylings Get September Release

By

If you’re tired of seeing the racing genre in 2020 confide in the usual (albeit technically impressive and thus appealing) visual style of veering more towards realism and want something a little different, Hotshot Racing by Lucky Mountain Games and Sumo Digital could be right up your alley. It’s a game that certainly impressed us earlier in the year, with its combination of low-poly, vibrant visuals alongside its harkening to the mid-to-late 90’s for the racing genre.

Better still, we don’t have long to wait to see how the full version of the game shapes up — which looks to introduce additional modes and multiplayer alongside its regular Grand Prix racing — as Hotshot Racing is confirmed to release on September 10 for PS4, Xbox One (as well as being made available on Xbox Game Pass), Switch & PC.