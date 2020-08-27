LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Dated for 2021, Next-Gen Versions Announced

Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today revealed the release window for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives fans of the franchise an unbelievable opportunity. Featuring all nine films, players can experience every film, every plot point, and every character from the legendary franchise. Whether you’re a fan of the prequels, originals, or sequels, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has something for you. Thanks to a new trailer, we now have an idea when players can finally sink their teeth into the game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches Spring 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Even better, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment confirmed that the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.