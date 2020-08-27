Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Showcases Story in Gamescom 2020 Trailer

Anyone who gamed in the early 2000s can testify that when it comes to game franchises that were ubiquitous at the time, Medal of Honor would be near the top of the list. Debuting in 1999 on the PlayStation, the eponymous Medal of Honor quickly spawned a franchise that rivaled Call of Duty at the time, with no less than fourteen games in a ten year time-span.

Unfortunately as the next decade began, the EA series stumbled with 2010’s reboot, which received a decidedly mixed response. Things took an even worse turn two years later when the much-touted Medal of Honor Warfighter was poorly received owning itself to its infamous laundry list of bugs. Soon after, EA announced that Medal of Honor would be taken out of its yearly rotation and eight years have gone by without a new entry in the series.

Late last year, however, a surprise revival occurred when Respawn Entertainment announced they would take the reins of the series with a Oculus VR title called Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

Those interested in the return of the series today can feast their eyes on a new trailer that debuted during the Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live presentation which shows off the story. Players will take the role of a combat engineer in the CIA-esque OSS – Office of Strategy Services — as they take off to locales like Tunisia and all throughout Europe conducting espionage and sabotage behind enemy lines.

No release date has yet been shared for the VR game, but more information will be revealed during Facebook Connect on September 16.

In the meantime, check out the story trailer below: