Netflix Greenlights Resident Evil TV Series

Netflix today announced that a Resident Evil TV series is in the works.

The streaming giant today ordered eight-episodes of a Resident Evil TV series, an order that could expand if the show proves to be a hit. Supernatural executive producer/co-showrunner Andrew Dabb will oversee the project. Constanin Film, the group behind the Resident Evil film franchise, returns to produce the project. As for story, the Resident Evil TV series tells a new story across two timelines.

The first timeline focuses on the 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker. Both have recently moved to New Raccoon City, a corporate town that’s more than it seems. The second timeline flashes forward ten years to find the Earth in ruins. With only 15 million people left on the planet, and over 6 billion T-virus monsters roaming around, Jade must find a way to survive and confront the secrets from her past.

As you can tell, the TV series plot doesn’t follow any of the plots laid out in the game series, nor does it follow the events of Paul W.S. Anderson’s film franchise. However, Dabb didn’t rule out incorporating popular characters and creatures from the games. No word yet on when the series might debut.

Resident Evil has had a major resurgence since the release of Resident Evil VII back in 2017. It has since been followed up with the incredible Resident Evil 2 Remake, and the good Resident Evil 3 Remake. A sequel to the 2017 title, Resident Evil Village, is schedule to launch sometime in 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.