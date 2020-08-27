Psychic Abilities Showcased in Scarlet Nexus’ Gamescom 2020 Trailer

Bandai Namco’s latest upcoming game Scarlet Nexus has been primarily showcased at events for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 so far, but it feels like it’s been a bit overshadowed by several other next-gen games so far (possibly at least partially due to the fact that it’s coming to current-gen platforms as well). But at the pre-show for Gamescom Opening Night Live, Scarlet Nexus appeared again with a new trailer that seems to be getting some positive attention, which you can check out below.

The focus of the new trailer is on the various powers and psychic abilities used by members of the OSF (Other Suppression Force) in their battles against deranged mutants coming out of the sky. These includes storms of blades, making multiple version of oneself, telekinesis, pyrokinesis, and many more. These should definitely all be a blast to try out, as Scarlet Nexus seems to be shaping up into what is hopefully one rather impressive anime-styled action game. And we’ll see how it fares later on when it comes out for XSX, XB1, PS5, PS4, and PC in the future.