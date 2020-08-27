PUBG, Street Fighter V are September’s Free PlayStation Plus Games

For the next month of free PlayStation Plus titles, Sony is offering another popular battle royale after Fall Guys broke download records this month, as well as the latest entry in a long-running fighting franchise.

Starting on September 1, PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the winner-takes-all one hundred player shooter that kicked off the recent trend of battle royales back in 2017. In addition, Capcom’s Street Fighter V will also be free to own for the next month, with a roster of over forty characters to duel it out against in this classic side scrolling fighter.

Both titles will be available to download for PS+ subscribers until October 5. Be sure to check out our review for the launch edition of Street Fighter V.