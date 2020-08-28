Cris Tales Gains New Gamescom 2020 Trailer

The road to Cris Tales’ upcoming November release has been getting us more and more excited for it with every new development that appears along the way, and now we have a new trailer made for Gamescom 2020 to help increase that level of excitement by just a little bit more. The latest clip premiered during today’s Future Games Show and focuses on our protagonist Crisbell and their motivations, and as usual, you can check it out below.

Alongside some animation that gives us a look into the tragic event that leads Crisbell on a journey to stand up against tyranny, we get a look at some more of Crisbell’s ability to see the past, present, and future all at once, a look at the game’s stunning environments, and a look at the game’s combat. The latter also giving us a peek at two new characters that will join your party, JKR-721 and Zas. Cris Tales comes out on November 17 for all current major platforms, and the trailer reveals that it’s headed to Xbox Series X and PS5 now as well, giving everyone even more platforms to check it out on this Fall.