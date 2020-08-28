Exclusive: The Wild at Heart Gets Gamescom 2020 Trailer, Release Window

Moonlight Kids’ upcoming game The Wild at Heart has been one charming Pikmin-esque adventure so far, thanks to an intriguing story about childhood escapism that sees two kids stumbling into a strange and unique fantasy world, gorgeous artwork and highly-enjoyable gameplay that sees players leading their new Spriteling buddies around, solving various puzzles and battling the occasional troublemaking creature. The earlier demo from last year convinced us of all of this, showcasing the opening bits of our hero Wake’s journey. So getting to see any new footage from the game that continues the trip is a thrill, and thus that leads us to The Wild at Heart’s new trailer made for Gamescom 2020, debuting here exclusively at Hardcore Gamer.

The new trailer has a whimsical tone like everything else seen from the game so far, but there are a few new touches sprinkled throughout it. Aside from some peeks at a new enemy, new characters and a hint at a deeper story, one notably significant part seems to be a look at how Wake’s friend Kirby fits into the gameplay. While Wake is equipped with a Gustbuster that allows them to vacuum up and move objects, it appears Kirby will be able to fit into certain space and passages that Wake can’t get into, setting the stage for more obstacles to overcome. And of course, it all still looks and sounds fantastic. Plus, on top of all that, the trailer finally confirms a 2021 release window for the game.

We may have to wait next year when The Wild at Heart sees a release for PC and XB1 with Humble Games as the publisher, but it seems like it’ll be worth the wait.