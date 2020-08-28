Final Stand for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Unveiled

Since 2018 Monster Hunter: World and its subsequent expansion via Iceborne has seen regular updates with new monsters and content. The last of these is now on its way in just a little over a month and will act as the grande finale of major updates. The biggest reveal for this update is the return and introduction of a brand new monster to the title, Fatalis. This elder dragon first appeared in the original Monster Hunter title and is one of the major flagship elder dragons of the series. Now players can take it on in its original roost with a brand new coat of paint. In addition to this a new holiday event, armor sets and abilities were introduced that allow players to have even more to do in coming months.

The last title update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne launches on October 1. Check out the full developer diary for more information below: