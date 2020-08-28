Gameplay Trailer Launched For Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

News of the remaster for the 2012 Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning have been a source of excitement for a while now, and with the release of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning upon us we are now being a shown a gameplay trailer. There are three paths available to the Fateless One, and this trailer shows Finesse, the path of the silent hunter and vicious rogue in action. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will launch September 8 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with all the original game’s DLC content with a new DLC expansion Fatesworn coming in 2021. On its release Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be available in the standard edition, the Fate Edition that includes the upcoming expansion and the Collector’s Edition that will include a variety of physical goodies.