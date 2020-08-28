Malevolent Strategy Sim Evil Genius 2 Pushed Back into Next Year

Though we’ve had a number of excellent strategy titles to invest in this year — both new and remade classics alike — Rebellion were initially hoping to add to that group with their own take on Evil Genius in the form of the promising sequel, Evil Genius 2: World Domination. A game we had the chance to have a look at during last year’s E3 — one that certainly had plenty of interesting ideas on show. But as stated, the team were planning to get the game out this year. As has been announced by the studio themselves, the game will now unfortunately not meet its original target.

Posting on social media, Rebellion state that they are now planning to release the game, on PC, sometime in the first half of 2021. “We had originally planned for Evil Genius 2 to launch this year,” the update reads. “However, the impact of COVID-19, transitioning from the studio to our homes and adapting to new ways of working all contributed to this difficult decision.” The team also reiterate that they still intend to offer a closed beta prior to launch, with the intent to show more of how the game is shaping up in the coming months.