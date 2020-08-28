Medieval Dynasty Set to Launch September 17

The Middle Ages were some tough times, just ask anyone who survived them. Medieval Dynasty is an open-world survival game set during this period and its release date was just revealed. Soon you will get to experience how life was truly lived.

Medieval Dynasty sees players gathering resources such as stone and wood in an expansive environment or out hunting for their next meal. Grow crops, build a home and make sure your community thrives. There is some management involved such as expanding borders and keeping citizens fed. Doing so will ensure your dynasty makes it into the history books.

You can wishlist the title on Steam now and start playing on September 17. Check out the release date trailer below for a look at Medieval life.