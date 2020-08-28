Pokémon Masters Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Pokémon Masters debuted last year with a significant twist to the standard Pokémon gameplay. In this spin-off teams consist of three Pokémon and features team-ups with characters alongside their signature partner Pokémon.

This year is the game’s first anniversary and with it comes the inclusion of Mega Evolutions (which coincides with Pokémon GO). You will also get to face-off against the Kanto region’s original Elite Four. The most epic part of the anniversary comes in the form of an action-packed trailer showing off Pokémon using attacks in a way never really shown in anime episodes or video games. It has a gritty feeling with lots of characters appearing.

Check out the video below and visit the official website to learn more about what’s included with the anniversary.