Pokémon TCG Expansion Vivid Voltage Launching in November

Players and collectors alike can look forward to more trading cards with a new announcement hot off the heels of the Darkness Ablaze release. Vivid Voltage is set to arrive November 13 with the mythical Zarude making its TCG debut.

This expansion features VMAX, V and full art cards and dozens more including Gigantamax versions for Pikachu VMAX, Orbeetle VMAX, and Coalossal VMAX. Themed decks featuring Charizard and Drednaw and an Elite Trainer Box have also been revealed.

Read more of what’s to come from Vivid Voltage on the official website and check out some of the packaging for products below.