Release Date Announced For Genshin Impact

After teasing us with updates for months, developer and publisher miYoHo announced today at Gamescon Genshin Impact will launch globally on September 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS devices. This is the first title miYoHo has developed for console, and as such have decided to offer some exclusive content for the PlayStation 4 version, including the Sword of Descension and Wings of Descension. Additionally. Pre-orders will be live today on the PlayStation store and those who purchase the Adventurer’s Start Bundle prior to release will be able to claim in game pre-order bonuses. We were able to spend some hands on time with Genshin Impact back at PAX East earlier this year, and some of our initial impressions can be read in our preview.