The Church in the Darkness first launched on Steam a year ago. It put players right in the midst of a Jonestown-style cult deep in South America.

Minimum Records announced they’re bringing the game’s soundtrack to a two disc LP set. There are 28 songs in all included in the set. This is a limited edition release set to arrive in October.

Those in the UK can pick it up from Minimum Records directly for £30. US vinyl fans can place their order on Ship to Shore Phone Co. for $40.