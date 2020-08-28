Two Turrican Collector’s Editions Available for Pre-Order

Turrican is having one heck of a 30th anniversary via Strictly Limited Games. They’re selling the Turrican Anothology Vol. 1 and 2 for PS4 and Switch – but that’s far from all. They’re even selling SNES and Genesis repro carts!

True Turrican fans are in for even more of a treat with two different special editions. The Collector’s Edition is approximately $117 while the Ultra Collector’s Edition is $236. Both editions include both games, collector’s box, documentary, soundtrack, art book, sticker sheet, art cards, two posters, enamel pin and signed postcard print.

What extras do you get with the larger Ultra edition? Also included is an Amiga-style box to house everything. The coolest addition is a 20cm (7 inch) Turrican figure! There are also four coasters, an acrylic diorama and a certificate of authenticity. Both are quickly selling out, as shown by the availability tracker on each page.