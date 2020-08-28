Wield the Power of Stasis with Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s New Subclasses

Bungie has dropped a new trailer showcasing the new subclasses can wield in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

The upcoming Destiny 2 expansion is a game-changer for the franchise. Since the original game’s release in 2014, the game’s meta remained balanced amongst three elements; Solar, Void, and Arc. With Beyond Light, a new element is joining the crew, Stasis.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light finally allows players to dabble with the Darkness, which manifests as the Stasis element. Guardians can use their new powers to freeze enemies and shatter them where they stand. Each Guardian gets a unique Stasis based subclass:

Warlocks become Shadebinders, which utilize a staff capable of freezing enemies within an area

Hunters become Revenants, which use Stasis axes to slow time and strike enemies

Titans become Behemoths, which appear to create a mace around their arms, send out waves of Stasis to freeze enemies, and then use the mace to shatter them

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is out November 10 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Destiny 2 are currently in development.