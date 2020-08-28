Ys IX Hitting PS4 in February, Switch, PC Versions to Follow Next Summer

Last June, NIS America confirmed that the upcoming next instalment in the Ys series, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, would be making its way West next year. Fast-forward to today and the publisher have confirmed that it won’t be that much of a wait for the game to make its way into both Europe and North America. Or at least, that is the case for the game’s PS4 version — NIS America stating that the PS4 iteration of Ys IX will be available on February 2 in North America and February 5 in Europe.

The game’s accompanying Switch & PC versions however remain without a date — expecting to arrive at some point in Summer 2021.