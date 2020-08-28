Ys IX Release Header

Ys IX Hitting PS4 in February, Switch, PC Versions to Follow Next Summer

Last June, NIS America confirmed that the upcoming next instalment in the Ys series, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, would be making its way West next year. Fast-forward to today and the publisher have confirmed that it won’t be that much of a wait for the game to make its way into both Europe and North America. Or at least, that is the case for the game’s PS4 version — NIS America stating that the PS4 iteration of Ys IX will be available on February 2 in North America and February 5 in Europe.

The game’s accompanying Switch & PC versions however remain without a date — expecting to arrive at some point in Summer 2021.